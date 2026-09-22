WWE Still Planning Crown Jewel Despite Saudi Arabia Security Concerns

WWE currently has the 2026 Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE) scheduled for Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and a U.S. travel advisory warning of regional security risks. Due to the escalating situation, the U.S. Department of State has urged travelers to reconsider their trips to Saudi Arabia.

The advisory highlights certain areas with increased risks, including the Saudi-Yemen border, which carries a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning. While Riyadh is not near the Yemeni border, this advisory has raised concerns about whether WWE will reschedule the event for safety reasons.

The advisory says, “Reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia due to risk of Iranian drone and missile targeting of American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws regarding social media activity. Some areas have increased risk.”

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is actively planning for the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia. However, the final decision may hinge on circumstances outside the company’s control. Meltzer mentioned that if Crown Jewel had been scheduled for this week, it likely would have been canceled or postponed. He also indicated that WWE might reschedule the event if security conditions make it impossible to hold it in November.

This update follows Meltzer’s earlier comments that WWE would not lose value under its long-term agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund if unforeseen circumstances prevent the premium live event (PLE) from taking place. Instead, any missed event would be postponed, and the agreement would be extended to compensate for the lost time.