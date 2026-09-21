Backstage Concern Among WWE Talent Over Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia

Some WWE talent are reportedly expressing concern about the company’s upcoming return to Saudi Arabia amid the escalating security situation in the Middle East.

According to WRKD Wrestling, there was discussion backstage at Monday’s WWE Raw among talent who hope the company seriously reconsiders moving forward with Crown Jewel in Riyadh this November.

The concerns come with the U.S. Department of State currently listing Saudi Arabia under a Level 3 travel advisory, which advises Americans to “reconsider travel.” The advisory cites risks including armed conflict, terrorism and Iranian drone and missile attacks.

While the advisory was updated on September 15, the State Department noted that Saudi Arabia’s Level 3 designation itself did not change as part of that update.

The regional security situation has continued to develop. Reuters reported that Houthi forces in Yemen launched missile and drone attacks targeting Riyadh over the weekend, with footage showing smoke near King Khalid International Airport following explosions in the area.

The State Department subsequently issued a security alert warning about the possibility of “unforeseen escalation” in the Middle East, advising Americans to remain vigilant and prepare for potential flight cancellations and airspace closures.

Saudi Arabia has also experienced other attacks in recent weeks. Reuters reported Monday that a September 13 drone attack disrupted the country’s east-west oil pipeline, while broader regional tensions have significantly affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the reported concerns among some WWE talent, there has been no announced change to Crown Jewel as things currently stand.

WWE confirmed earlier this month that Crown Jewel will take place on Saturday, November 7, at Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD. The event is scheduled to stream on the ESPN app in the United States and Netflix internationally.

WWE has held events in Saudi Arabia as part of its partnership with the country since 2018. That relationship is scheduled to expand further in 2027, when WrestleMania 43 is set to take place in Riyadh.

It remains to be seen whether the evolving security situation will ultimately result in WWE making any changes to its Crown Jewel plans.