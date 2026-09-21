Wrestlers Defend Matt Riddle After Viral Independent Wrestling Match

Matt Cardona and Karl Anderson have come to Matt Riddle’s defense after footage of the former WWE star competing in an unusual independent wrestling setting sparked criticism online.

Over the weekend, Riddle competed for Appalachian Championship Wrestling (ACW) in a street-style match against independent wrestler Josh Bishop. The bout took place in the middle of a downtown parking lot, with footage from the match subsequently circulating on Twitter/X.

Some fans used the setting to suggest that Riddle’s career had declined since his departure from WWE, but Cardona pushed back against that narrative and pointed to the realities of working on the independent wrestling scene.

“I’ve wrestled in worse places. It’s independent wrestling. Aren’t you supposed to be an educated fan?”

Anderson also defended the match, praising the execution of the physical spots while noting the crowd’s reaction and the opportunities available to wrestlers outside the major promotions.

“This is awesome. Great safe chair shot by Josh. Great safe release style chair shot from Matt. Fans are enjoying and reacting. Both got their fee, along with merch sold at all times. Pro wrestling is thriving World Wide.”

Both wrestlers rejected the idea that competing in an unconventional venue should be viewed as evidence of a career decline, instead highlighting the nature of independent wrestling and the enthusiastic response from the fans in attendance.