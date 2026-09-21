Former WWE Star Sanga Arrested In Connection With Sexual Exploitation Case

Former WWE wrestler Sanga, real name Saurav Gurjar, has reportedly been arrested in India in connection with a sexual exploitation case filed by a 29-year-old woman.

According to Hindustan Times, Gurjar was detained by immigration officials at Mumbai Airport on September 17 after arriving from the Middle East. Gachibowli Police subsequently transported him to Hyderabad, where he was produced before a magistrate and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

The case stems from a complaint filed on August 15. The woman alleged that she and Gurjar began a relationship after connecting through Instagram in 2021.

According to the complaint, Gurjar disclosed during their relationship that he was already married but allegedly repeatedly promised the woman that they would eventually settle down together. She further alleged that he persuaded her to leave her job in the United States to start a business with him in India.

The complaint stated:

“During the course of our relationship, the accused disclosed that he was already married. He repeatedly promised to give me wife-like rights and eventually settle down with me. He used to block me on the phone/social media and disappear without any prior information. I suffered mental harassment, emotional distress and financial loss, including losing my job after I left my employment in the US to stay with him.”

Gachibowli Police reportedly registered a case under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which concerns sexual intercourse through certain deceptive means, and issued a Look Out Circular for Gurjar.

Authorities detained Gurjar upon his arrival at Mumbai Airport before transferring him to Hyderabad for the court proceedings.

The investigation remains ongoing. The claims against Gurjar are allegations contained in the complaint and have not been established as fact by a court.

Gurjar performed in WWE under the name Sanga and was part of Indus Sher during his time with the company.