Backstage Update On Sami Zayn’s WWE Championship Win

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE surprised fans when Sami Zayn defeated CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship during last week’s SmackDown episode in Mexico City.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that not everyone agreed with this decision, though a long-term plan is in place. Zayn has been engaging in rivalries with many top stars, creating multiple potential opponents for him. Additionally, he is popular in Saudi Arabia, which gives WWE a significant incentive to have him enter Crown Jewel as the champion. This move would also help avoid a repeat of Reigns vs. Punk.

While Meltzer did not mention it specifically, WrestleMania is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia next year. Current rumors suggest Oba Femi is being built up to challenge Roman Reigns, but keeping Zayn in the title picture until then could allow him to be involved in the secondary championship match, either as the champion or a challenger.

Although Zayn may not fit the classic WWE main event look like Daniel Bryan before him, his technical skills, fan support, and dedication—evident even during a feud with Johnny Knoxville of Jackass—have earned him his spot in the spotlight.