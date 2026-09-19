Backstage Update On The Current WWE-TNA Relationship

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that the partnership between WWE and TNA did not have the intended impact on AEW. While the collaboration initially benefited TNA, the expected negative effects on AEW did not occur.

WWE’s visible involvement in TNA programming has declined, and with Bound For Glory approaching, there have been no appearances by WWE talent in TNA. The report noted that TNA ticket sales are currently “way down.” Although the arrangement helped TNA pursue a television deal, the short-term benefits of the WWE partnership have not sustained its success, particularly as many TNA talents have been portrayed as inferior to WWE stars. WWE had hoped that TNA would secure a Wednesday night TV deal to compete directly with AEW Dynamite, but that deal did not materialize.

While the Wrestling Observer Newsletter did not confirm a formal end to the WWE-TNA relationship, it suggested a notable reduction in WWE’s involvement. The situation is described as “bad,” reminiscent of past instances where promotions have collaborated with WWE.