WWE Reportedly Impressed By Several Talents At Colombia Tryouts

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE recently held tryouts in Bogotá, Colombia, during its South America tour. The event was conducted by William Regal and Matt Bloom, who have already identified several promising prospects.

One notable talent is Ignacia Cifuentes Guzmán, who boasts an impressive resume that aligns with WWE’s vision. Guzmán is a member of the national fencing team and is set to compete in Miss Universe 2024. In addition to her athletic pursuits, she is also a medical student and a TV personality.

Another potential prospect mentioned is Cipriano Riquelme, a championship hammer thrower. His athletic background could easily be transformed into a wrestling gimmick akin to Kerry Von Erich’s discus experience from years ago. Additionally, Sammis Reyes is another promising candidate. Like many wrestling stars before him, he played in the NFL until knee injuries became an issue. He previously turned down a WWE tryout in Orlando while pursuing his NFL ambitions but may now be ready to make the shift. Reyes also has experience in college basketball.

Roma Luchador, also known as Angelica Riadi, is an indie wrestler on the list of prospects. Unlike the others, she already has connections within the company, notably with Stephanie Vaquer, who has been advocating for her. All four prospects hail from Chile. WWE is also expected to scout talent at the South American Games this week.

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