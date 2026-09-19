Backstage Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE RAW

On Monday, September 14th, WWE RAW took place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The show was headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns from The Bloodline, who defended his title against Penta.

The episode also featured a segment with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer. In a Mixed Tag Team Match, Stephanie Vaquer and AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano faced The Judgment Day, consisting of “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Additionally, WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable defended his title against Dragon Lee.

RAW included a Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match featuring Lola Vice, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “Big Sexy” Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day, and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan. The episode also showcased “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, Big Cass, and WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Pressure” Austin Theory from The Vision competing in a Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, among other matches.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the producers for each segment and match from this episode were identified, and the episode was internally titled “Once Upon a Time in Mexico.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Jason Jordan produced the Mixed Tag Team Match between El Grande Americano and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

– Chris Park (Abyss produced the Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match between Je’Von Evans vs. Big Cass vs. Austin Theory.

– Jamie Noble produced the WWE Intercontinental Championship Match between Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee.

– Petey Williams produced the Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match between Lola Vice vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kelani Jordan.

– Bobby Roode and Shane Helms produced the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match between Roman Reigns vs. Penta.