Backstage Update On WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, questions have emerged regarding whether WWE Crown Jewel 2026 will still take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following a recent U.S. Department of State travel advisory.

WWE officially announced earlier this month that Crown Jewel will take place on Saturday, November 7, at the Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD. As of now, the company has not announced any change to either the date or location.

However, the U.S. Department of State recently issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Saudi Arabia, advising U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to the country. Certain areas are subject to a Level 4 advisory, with concerns including the potential for Iranian drone and missile attacks against American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans and local laws affecting social media activity.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE officials have discussed whether the situation could require the company to alter its plans.

One WWE source reportedly acknowledged that discussions are taking place but noted that the ultimate decision would be made above their level. The source indicated that November 7 remains locked in regardless of where the PLE ultimately takes place, as WWE has committed to that date for ESPN.

The key issue, therefore, is whether WWE will be comfortable sending its wrestlers and personnel to Saudi Arabia in November if the current travel situation remains in place or deteriorates.

With the event still several weeks away, the State Department’s advisory could change before Crown Jewel, either improving or becoming more restrictive.

Dave Meltzer provided additional context during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, explaining that WWE would not necessarily suffer a significant financial loss if circumstances prevented Crown Jewel from taking place in Saudi Arabia as scheduled.

Meltzer noted that while the current advisory raises concerns about Americans traveling to Saudi Arabia and the possibility of attacks involving Iran, some of the most severe restrictions apply to areas substantially removed from Riyadh. He specifically referenced the Yemen border region, approximately 500 miles away, where travel restrictions are considerably stronger.

During the discussion, Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE has approximately $60 million connected to the Saudi event.

However, Meltzer explained that WWE’s agreement would allow the company to fulfill the contracted Saudi event at another time if Crown Jewel could not proceed there on November 7. As a result, WWE could potentially experience a delay in receiving the estimated $55 million to $60 million payment rather than losing that revenue altogether.

That distinction could give WWE greater flexibility if the company ultimately determines that traveling to Saudi Arabia in November presents an unacceptable risk.

For now, however, there has been no indication that WWE has officially relocated or canceled Crown Jewel.

The event remains advertised for November 7 at the Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD in Saudi Arabia, while the date itself is reportedly expected to remain unchanged regardless of where the show ultimately takes place.