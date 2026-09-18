Kendal Grey’s Injury Is “A Lot Worse Than Everyone Thinks”

WWE NXT star Wren Sinclair recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including fellow NXT star Kendal Grey, who is the type of person who keeps going until the wheels fall off.

Sinclair said, “Yeah, it really does. I feel like Kendal is the kind of person who will go and go until the wheels fall off. Even when that wheel has fallen off and is a mile back, she’s still going. I think that was to her detriment. From my understanding, it kind of seems like the only thing we can do is slow down. Her body has been trying to heal from whatever it was to the ear, the impact. The initial impact happened, and she kept fighting through it. She even got herself cleared to do one of the road loops despite people telling her not to.”

On Grey’s injuries being worse than what everyone thinks:

“Unfortunately, it is a lot worse than everyone thinks. It’s a lot worse than she thinks, and I think is willing to give herself the leeway to slow down because that’s just not in her nature. Unfortunately, it’s the only thing she can do because time really does heal all things. I know who she is and I know her work ethic, so I felt like I needed to be there because it wasn’t going to be the news she wanted to hear, unfortunately.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)