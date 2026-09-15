Roman Reigns Wears Custom Lucha Mask For WWE RAW Main Event In Mexico

Roman Reigns embraced lucha libre tradition for his World Heavyweight Championship defense on Monday night’s WWE Raw in Mexico City.

Ahead of his main event against Penta at Arena CDMX, Reigns made his entrance wearing a custom OTC lucha-style mask.

The appearance came after WWE Shop began selling Roman Reigns lucha masks ahead of the September 14 show, raising questions about whether the merchandise was simply being released to commemorate Raw’s return to Mexico City or whether Reigns would incorporate the mask into his presentation.

That question was answered when The OTC emerged for his entrance wearing the special mask before defending his championship.

Penta also received an elaborate entrance for the occasion, complete with a large headdress and pyro, before Alicia Taylor handled the championship introductions.

Once the match began, Penta pushed Reigns through a competitive main event that featured several close near falls.

Penta connected with a Penta Driver for two before later avoiding a Spear and hitting the Mexican Destroyer. Reigns quickly recovered with a Spear of his own, but Penta again kicked out.

Reigns then grabbed a microphone and addressed the Mexico City crowd.

“You see that, Mexico. Acknowledge Me.”

Penta responded by countering Reigns’ next Spear with a Superkick before connecting with a Springboard Mexican Destroyer for another two-count.

During the final exchange, Penta landed three Superkicks and attempted another Springboard Mexican Destroyer. Reigns countered in mid-sequence with a Superman Punch before following with a Spear to score the pinfall and retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

The victory capped WWE Raw’s first event in Mexico City in 15 years, with Reigns marking the occasion by adding some lucha libre influence to The OTC’s presentation.