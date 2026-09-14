AAA TripleMania 34 Night 2 Results – September 13, 2026

Arena CDMX

Mexico City, Mexico

AAA concluded its two-night TripleMania 34 event on Sunday from Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The show streamed live on WWE’s YouTube channel and featured three championship changes, Omos competing in the Copa Bardahl and Dominik Mysterio defending the AAA Mega Championship against El Grande Americano.

15-Man Copa Bardahl

Mr. Iguana and Abismo Negro Jr. opened the match before Hysteria, Mascarita Sagrada, Taurus and El Fiscal entered at regular intervals.

Abismo eliminated Fiscal over the top rope, but Fiscal pulled him outside and continued fighting after his elimination. Laredo Kid and Mecha Wolf entered next, followed by reigning AAA Latin American Champion La Parka.

Parka eliminated Hysteria over the top rope and pinned Taurus before El Mesias and Dinamico joined the match. Mecha Wolf sprayed mist into Dinamico’s face during an attempted elimination and helped stack him up for a pin.

Texano Jr. entered next and traded offense with Mesias. Last year’s Copa Bardahl winner, Omos, then made his entrance, causing everyone inside the ring to stop and turn toward the giant.

Mascarita Sagrada fearlessly attacked Omos with a series of kicks. Omos lifted him for a chokeslam, but the remaining competitors worked together to save Sagrada.

Omos quickly responded by throwing Laredo Kid and Mesias over the top rope. He then chokeslammed and pinned Mecha Wolf before eliminating La Parka.

Chris Carter was the next entrant and immediately launched himself at Omos. The giant caught Carter and pressed him over the top rope for another elimination.

Niño Hamburguesa entered last and received a loud reaction from the Mexico City crowd. He trapped Omos in the corner and delivered three splashes before attempting to throw him over the ropes.

Omos fought free and eliminated Mr. Iguana. Sagrada came from the top rope and nearly sent Omos out, but lost his grip and fell to the floor.

Hamburguesa made one final attempt to eliminate Omos but was thrown over the top rope, allowing Omos to win the Copa Bardahl for the second consecutive year.

Winner: Omos

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Flammer (c) vs. La Catalina

La Catalina charged at Flammer after the opening bell and connected with a dropkick. She drove the champion into the corner and pulled her down to the mat.

Flammer escaped through the ropes and dragged Catalina outside, where she slammed her into the announce table and steel steps.

Back inside, Flammer repeatedly kicked Catalina and delivered two chops before applying a double chicken wing. Catalina escaped, but the champion maintained control with punches and a guillotine.

Catalina broke the submission with a suplex and began her comeback. She knocked Flammer onto the apron and sent her to the floor with a hip attack before following with a spear.

Catalina returned the champion to the ring and landed a missile dropkick, another hip attack and a Gory Bomb for two.

Flammer responded with a roll-up and double-foot stomp but could not secure the three-count. Catalina later delivered another spear, only for Flammer to kick out again.

The challenger mounted Flammer in the corner and unloaded with punches. Flammer slipped underneath and kicked Catalina’s head against the turnbuckle before hitting a sit-out powerbomb for two.

Flammer attempted a Swanton Bomb, but Catalina moved. Catalina then climbed the ropes for a splash, only for Flammer to raise her knees and earn another near fall.

The champion connected with a Codebreaker and shotgun dropkick that sent Catalina through the ropes. After bringing her back inside, Flammer appeared to expect someone to come down the entrance ramp.

No one arrived, and the distraction allowed Catalina to throw Flammer from the top rope. Catalina followed with a hip attack against the ropes and a Busaiku Knee to win the championship.

Winner and new AAA Reina de Reinas Champion: La Catalina

Mexico City Street Fight: Psycho Clown vs. El Carnicero

El Carnicero attacked several people around ringside during Psycho Clown’s entrance. Psycho interrupted the rampage with a tope and continued attacking until Carnicero dropped him with a big boot.

Carnicero rolled Psycho into the ring, but Psycho escaped through the other side and struck him with a kendo stick. Psycho repeatedly hit Carnicero until the larger man caught the weapon and snapped it.

Psycho attempted another dive, but Carnicero struck him with a trash can. Carnicero returned to the ring and delivered a lariat before hitting Psycho several times with a steel chair.

Carnicero attempted to drive Psycho onto the chair but was sent groin-first into it instead. Psycho introduced a table and set it up inside the ring.

Carnicero punched through another chair and flattened Psycho with a lariat. He wedged the chair into the corner, only for Psycho to fight back and send him head-first into it.

Psycho struck Carnicero with the trash can and positioned him across the table. He climbed the turnbuckles and delivered a splash through both Carnicero and the table.

Psycho hurt his midsection during the move and was slow to make the cover, allowing Carnicero to kick out.

The two exchanged heavy strikes as they returned to their feet. Psycho tore away the upper layer of his mask and picked up the trash can, but Carnicero kicked it into his face.

Carnicero trapped Psycho in the ropes and retrieved a toolbox from underneath the ring. Before he could use it, Pagano ran down carrying a kendo stick.

Pagano initially appeared prepared to confront Carnicero. Instead, he stepped aside and allowed Carnicero to strike Psycho with the toolbox and score the pin.

Winner: El Carnicero

After the match, Pagano handed his kendo stick to Carnicero. Carnicero repeatedly struck Psycho until the weapon splintered, confirming Pagano’s alliance with him.

Marisela Peña To Enter The AAA Hall Of Fame

Dorian Roldan announced backstage that he would induct AAA President Marisela Peña into the 2026 AAA Hall of Fame class.

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Mini Vikingo

Before the match, Corey Graves announced that the AAA Mega Championship main event would be contested under No Holds Barred rules.

The Cruiserweight Championship match began with all four competitors exchanging pinning combinations. Rey Fenix and Mini Vikingo were sent outside, leaving Nathan Frazer and Jack Cartwheel to trade offense.

Cartwheel delivered a Slam Stand and rolling senton for two. Fenix and Vikingo returned, with Fenix breaking up Frazer’s cover on Vikingo.

Vikingo sent Cartwheel outside and delivered a Code Red to Fenix for a near fall. He followed with a tornillo onto Frazer and Cartwheel at ringside before hitting Fenix with a poisonrana from the top rope.

Fenix knocked Vikingo to the floor with a flying uppercut before catching Frazer and Cartwheel with a double cutter. He delivered the Adios Amigo kick to Vikingo and followed with a moonsault to the outside.

Back in the ring, Fenix planted Cartwheel with a Death Valley Driver and hit Frazer with a moonsault for two.

Frazer intercepted Fenix on the ropes and delivered a Spanish Fly, but the champion kicked out. Frazer then launched himself onto all three opponents with a series of dives.

Fenix caught Frazer on the ropes and delivered an avalanche German suplex. Frazer answered with a counter pin before Cartwheel returned and tied him up for another near fall.

Frazer sent Cartwheel outside and attempted a springboard dive, but Vikingo and Cartwheel moved, causing Frazer to crash face-first into the announce table.

Cartwheel caught Fenix with a powerbomb before Vikingo knocked Cartwheel from the ropes. Vikingo followed with a crucifix driver to Fenix.

Cartwheel removed Vikingo from the ring and connected with a corkscrew splash on Fenix, but Frazer broke up the cover.

All four men returned to their feet and exchanged chops and kicks. Fenix eventually hit Cartwheel with the Mexican Muscle Buster, but Vikingo broke up the pin with a shooting star press.

Vikingo covered Cartwheel, who kicked out at two. Fenix then joined Vikingo on the turnbuckles and attempted an avalanche Mexican Muscle Buster. Frazer intervened and turned the sequence into a Tower of Doom.

Frazer landed a Phoenix Splash on Fenix, but the champion survived. Cartwheel later delivered a Sasuke Special onto Fenix and Vikingo before hitting Frazer with the Jacked Arrow for another two-count.

Fenix struck Cartwheel with Adios Amigo, but Vikingo threw the champion outside and attempted to steal the fall. Fenix returned, caught Vikingo with the Mexican Muscle Buster and secured the victory.

Winner and still AAA World Cruiserweight Champion: Rey Fenix

Los Perros del Mal attacked all four competitors after the match.

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. started against Ivar and used a series of kicks to gain control before tagging his brother, Galeno.

The brothers exchanged quick tags until Wagner kicked Erik from the apron. Ivar pulled Wagner outside, crushed him against the apron and returned him to the ring for a two-count.

Erik and Ivar isolated Wagner with repeated tags and double-team offense. Erik also knocked Galeno from the apron to prevent a tag.

Wagner eventually fought free and reached his brother. Galeno entered and took down both champions until Ivar stopped him with a seated splash.

Ivar followed with a top-rope moonsault for a near fall. Erik returned, but Galeno fought off both champions and tagged Wagner.

The brothers combined to flatten the War Raiders, although Erik and Ivar recovered and caught Wagner with a powerslam for two.

The champions followed with another double-team attack, but Galeno broke up the cover.

Wagner delivered the Wagner Driver to Erik and tagged Galeno, who landed a splash and scored the three-count to end the War Raiders’ reign.

Winners and new AAA World Tag Team Champions: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno

No Holds Barred AAA Mega Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. El Grande Americano

El Grande Americano dropkicked Dominik Mysterio into the corner as soon as the bell rang and followed with chops and punches.

Americano sent Mysterio across the ring before chasing him outside with a suicide dive. He continued attacking around ringside and clotheslined the champion over the barricade, taking the fight into the crowd.

Mysterio fought back with punches and attempted to tear Americano’s mask. The fight returned to ringside, where Americano sent him into the steel steps.

Dorian Roldan created a distraction, allowing Mysterio to dump Americano onto the steps. The champion grabbed a steel chair and repeatedly attacked Americano’s torso and back.

Mysterio tore at the bandages underneath Americano’s singlet and continued hitting him with the chair. Roldan then handed over his belt, which Mysterio used to whip the challenger across the back and midsection.

Americano grabbed the other end of the belt and pulled himself to his feet. He dropped Mysterio with a lariat before mounting him in the corner and unloading with punches.

A running dropkick earned Americano a two-count. He then took possession of the belt and used it against Mysterio before delivering a rolling senton and penalty kick for another near fall.

Americano applied La Cavernaria while pulling the belt across Mysterio’s mouth. Roldan climbed onto the apron, distracting the challenger as JD McDonagh appeared from the opposite side and struck him with an enzuigiri.

Mysterio capitalized with the 619 but only earned a two-count.

Los Americanos rushed to the ring and fought McDonagh. Rayo Americano and McDonagh brawled on the entrance stage as officials attempted to separate them. Bravo Americano then dove from the stage onto the group.

Back inside, El Grande Americano delivered an Air Raid Crash for two. Rayo and Bravo headed toward the ring to assist him, but Omos emerged behind them and stopped their advance.

Americano attempted a suicide dive onto Omos, but the giant remained standing and responded with a big boot. Omos prepared to chokeslam Americano through the announce table, but Americano escaped with a thumb to the eye and low blow.

Americano repeatedly struck Omos with a steel chair. When Omos charged, Americano moved and sent him crashing through the barricade.

The challenger returned to the ring and stopped Mysterio’s attempted low blow. He connected with a headbutt and another running attack, but Mysterio kicked out.

Americano climbed the turnbuckles, only for Mysterio to meet him. After winning an exchange of strikes, Americano knocked the champion back to the canvas.

Liv Morgan then ran to ringside and pulled Americano from the ropes. Mysterio capitalized with another 619 and a frog splash, but Americano kicked out.

The challenger attempted another running headbutt, but Mysterio moved and Americano crashed into the referee.

Morgan handed Mysterio the AAA Mega Championship, which he used to strike Americano in the back of the head. Mysterio climbed the ropes for another splash, but Americano rolled out of the way.

Americano delivered another headbutt and covered the champion, but the referee remained down.

Rey Mysterio then entered wearing a neck brace and referee’s shirt. Despite the injuries he suffered against Omos on Night 1, Rey slid into the ring and counted the decisive pinfall.

Winner and new AAA Mega Champion: El Grande Americano

El Grande Americano celebrated with Rey Mysterio as “Cielito Lindo” played and the Mexico City crowd sang along to close TripleMania 34.