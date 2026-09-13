Bayley Makes Surprising Career Admission Following WWE Tour

Bayley came away from WWE’s recent tour of South America with some of her favorite moments of her career.

WWE wrapped up a four-show run through South America over the weekend, making stops in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina and Chile.

One of the tour’s biggest developments came during Saturday’s event in Santiago, where Stephanie Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship in front of her home-country fans.

Bayley was also in action throughout the tour, sharing the ring with the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY and Sol Ruca.

After the final event, Bayley took to social media to reflect on the experience, describing the four-show tour as a “pro wrestlers dream” and making it clear just how much the week meant to her.

“These past 4 shows were a pro wrestlers dream. I had some of my favorite moments of my career this week, and that’s not an exaggeration. Thank you South America.”

The tour came shortly after Bayley returned to WWE television on the September 7 episode of Raw following an absence of nearly two months.

During her return, Bayley targeted Lyra Valkyria and ultimately cost her an opportunity to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank match.

With her television return followed almost immediately by WWE’s four-date South American tour, Bayley has quickly found herself back in the thick of WWE’s in-ring schedule.