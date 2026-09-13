Sami Zayn Reacts To Regaining WWE Championship From CM Punk

Sami Zayn is celebrating his return to the top of WWE after regaining the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Zayn defeated CM Punk on the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown in Mexico City, bringing Punk’s championship reign to an end after 67 days.

The victory made Zayn a two-time WWE Champion, with both of his title wins coming in 2026. His first reign lasted nine days before Punk defeated him for the championship on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw.

Following his latest victory, Zayn took to Instagram to celebrate becoming WWE Champion for the second time.

“RIDE OR DIES REJOICE, JUSTICE AT LAST! TWO TIME WWE CHAMPION,” he wrote.

Zayn also marked the occasion on X, delivering a much simpler message to his followers.

“I AM THE WWE CHAMPION AGAIN,” he wrote.

Zayn’s victory over Punk came after interference from Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Kevin Owens during the SmackDown main event. Owens inadvertently struck Punk with the championship belt before Zayn ultimately connected with the Helluva Kick to secure the victory.

The result returned Zayn to the top of WWE just over two months after his first championship reign came to an end.