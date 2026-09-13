Stephanie Vaquer Reacts To WWE Women’s World Championship Victory In Chile

Stephanie Vaquer has spoken out following her historic WWE Women’s World Championship victory in her home country of Chile.

Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan to capture the title for the second time at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile, making September 12 an especially memorable night for “La Primera.”

The title change was also a rarity for WWE, marking the first time in 2,444 days that one of the company’s championships changed hands at a non-televised live event.

Following the show, Vaquer took to social media to share a gallery of photos from her victory and reflected on making history in Santiago.

“We made the impossible possible,” Vaquer wrote. “History was made. September 12, 2026. WWE Women’s World Champion. Santiago, Chile.”

Vaquer captured the championship after Becky Lynch, serving as special guest referee, deliberately stopped her count following Liv Morgan’s Oblivion. Vaquer capitalized on the ensuing distraction, hitting the SVB and Vaquer Inferno to secure the victory.

The result ended Morgan’s title reign after 148 days and began Vaquer’s second run as WWE Women’s World Champion.

WWE reportedly had cameras following Vaquer during her return to Chile for a mini-documentary chronicling the homecoming. There has also been discussion of the company potentially releasing her championship victory over Morgan through the WWE Vault YouTube channel.

For Vaquer, the night delivered both a home-country championship victory and a rare piece of WWE history — something she summed up simply as making “the impossible possible.”