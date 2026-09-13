Liv Morgan Reveals Surprising Fact About Herself Outside WWE

Liv Morgan has revealed one of her more unusual favorite smells — and it involves fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

During an interview with IGN, Morgan was asked to name her favorite smell. While admitting she enjoys the scent of gasoline, the WWE star ultimately gave the honor to a particular cologne worn by Dominik.

“I like the smell of gas, but that’s not, like, the goat [greatest of all time] smell, but I like the smell of gas. A lot of people don’t like it. The goat smell, Dominik has this cologne, and it’s not overpowering, but he walks past you and you can smell him for 45 seconds after he walks by. And it’s just a Dominik smell.”

Morgan also shared a lesser-known fact about herself during the interview, revealing that she is an ordained minister and is legally able to officiate weddings.

According to Morgan, it’s an accomplishment that doesn’t receive nearly enough attention.

“The most GOAT thing that I’ve ever done that no one talks about, that I feel like maybe should get more attention, is that I am an ordained minister. I can marry you. So, if you want to get married, you can hit your girl up, and I will decide if I want to take you up on that offer. But I can totally marry you.”

Between Dominik’s apparently memorable cologne and her ability to officiate a wedding, Morgan offered fans a couple of unexpected details about her life away from the ring.