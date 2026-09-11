WWE Reportedly Preparing New Direction For Two Absent Stars

WWE has reportedly discussed pairing Ivy Nile and Jordynne Grace together as a new tag team when the two return to television.

Both Nile and Grace have been absent from WWE programming for an extended period, but according to Fightful Select, creative plans involving the two have been in development behind the scenes.

The idea of teaming Nile and Grace was reportedly pitched earlier this year and advanced far enough for the company to film vignettes over the summer. Those segments were produced with the hope that they could begin airing sometime in September.

Neither woman is believed to be sidelined with an injury. Instead, both have reportedly been waiting for creative plans surrounding their returns to move forward.

Nile’s contractual situation also adds some uncertainty to the plans, as her current WWE deal is reportedly scheduled to expire in October.

Grace, meanwhile, is believed to have multiple years remaining on her WWE contract.

There has also been speculation within WWE that the proposed team could have some connection to the company’s recent trademark filing for “Iron Built.” WWE filed for the term on September 10 for entertainment services related to professional wrestling, although the company has not officially revealed how the name will be used.

At this stage, there is no confirmation that “Iron Built” will be the name of the Nile and Grace pairing.

However, with vignettes reportedly already filmed and September previously targeted for their introduction, plans for the new team appear to have progressed beyond the initial pitching stage.