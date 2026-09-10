Backstage News On Possible Surprises For TripleMania 34

WWE and AAA may have some surprises in store for fans during TripleMania 34 weekend.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there is excitement within WWE surrounding the upcoming events, with several “unexpected elements” reportedly planned for the festivities.

The report specifically indicated that fans should pay particularly close attention to the second night of TripleMania in Mexico City on September 13.

One source connected to the situation predicted that it would be “a great weekend” and suggested that Night Two could feature something noteworthy.

No further details were provided regarding what WWE and AAA have planned. As a result, it remains unclear whether the reported surprises involve unannounced appearances, storyline developments, production elements or something else entirely.

TripleMania 34 will be presented across two nights, beginning on September 11 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas before concluding on September 13 in Mexico City.

With the nature of the reported “unexpected elements” being kept under wraps, fans will have to wait until TripleMania weekend to find out what WWE and AAA have planned.