Corey Graves Teases Potential In-Ring Return In AAA

Corey Graves isn’t ruling out stepping back into the ring and has even identified AAA as a potential destination for an in-ring return.

During an appearance on The Mark Hoke Show, the WWE announcer was asked about the possibility of wrestling again. Graves revealed that he received medical clearance several years ago and, at one point, believed an opportunity to return might be developing.

However, those plans never materialized.

“I did go and got myself medically cleared several years back. It seemed like there was going to be an opportunity. Obviously, plans change as things change in the industry.

I got a little stagnant after that, but I’m proud to report I have been back in the gym for the past several months just to kind of see how I feel.

AAA might be fun for me to step foot into. My younger brother has had a great deal of success in AAA over the years. So maybe I’d actually follow in his footsteps, which could be kind of fun. But never say never.”

Graves’ younger brother, Sam Adonis, has competed extensively for AAA, and Graves suggested that following him into the promotion could provide an interesting route back to competition.

Graves transitioned into commentary after his original in-ring career was cut short due to concussion issues. Although he has remained a prominent voice on WWE programming, his later medical clearance has kept speculation about a potential return alive.

For now, Graves stopped short of confirming that another match is planned, but his return to regular gym training and interest in competing for AAA suggest he remains open to the possibility if the right opportunity arises.