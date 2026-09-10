Thursday, September 10, 2026
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WWE To Hold Back-To-Back RAW And SmackDown Tapings Later This Year

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

WWE is planning to conduct a double TV taping of RAW and SmackDown during the week of the Survivor Series premium live event (PLE) on November 23, 2026, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE will also hold another double TV taping of RAW and SmackDown earlier in the same month. The report mentioned that the Crown Jewel go-home episode of SmackDown will be taped at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on November 2. WWE will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, later that week for the Crown Jewel event, which likely influenced the decision to tape that week’s SmackDown in Brooklyn.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 7, at the Riyadh Season Stadium located in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

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