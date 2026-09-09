Expected Date For WWE Royal Rumble 2027

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE recently announced that the 2027 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question regarding the date of the 2027 Royal Rumble PLE. He indicated that the event will “almost certainly” occur during the week between the NFL Conference Championship and the Super Bowl. WWE aims to avoid competing with either game to ensure that the focus remains solely on the Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble 2027 is part of a multi-year partnership involving WWE’s parent company TKO, the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, and Legends Global. State Farm Stadium is expected to have a capacity of approximately 58,000 attendees for the event. As of now, WWE has not announced the specific date for the PLE.