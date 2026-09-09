Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a WWE NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match, Tony D’Angelo will face Saquon Shugars and Mason Rook. Additionally, “Too Strong” Kali Armstrong will take on Lizzy Rain in a singles match. In a tag team match, DarkState (Osiris Griffin and Cutler James) will compete against “Super” Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux. Lastly, Myles Borne will publicly apologize to Tavion Heights for assaulting him at NXT Heatwave.

You can watch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.