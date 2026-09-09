WWE And Disney Discussing Special Events For 2027

WWE and The Walt Disney Company are discussing plans for potential special events in 2027 that would bring their respective audiences together.

TKO COO Mark Shapiro revealed the talks during Tuesday’s Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference while discussing WWE’s advertising and sponsorship business.

Shapiro noted that revenue in the category is currently down year-over-year, which he attributed in part to WWE staging more events internationally. However, he expects WWE’s advertising and sponsorship revenue to finish 2026 approximately 20% higher than the previous year.

One of WWE’s strengths with advertisers, according to Shapiro, is the company’s ability to reach families.

“When it comes to going after families, that’s our audience,” Shapiro said. “I think advertisers are starting to see that.”

Shapiro then revealed that TKO is already working with Disney on ideas for 2027 centered around combining the WWE and Disney audiences.

“Frankly, I’m excited about 2027,” Shapiro continued. “We’re working with the Walt Disney Company on some special events around Disney and WWE and bringing those two audiences together since, of course, what do they have in common? Family.”

Shapiro did not provide additional details regarding what the proposed events would involve, where they could take place or when they might be announced.

The discussions come amid an increasingly significant business relationship between WWE and Disney. Disney-owned ESPN will enter the second year of its five-year domestic media rights agreement with WWE in 2027, with ESPN Unlimited holding exclusive U.S. rights to WWE premium live events.

Shapiro also addressed WWE’s premium live event viewership during the conference. He said TKO expects those numbers to improve now that YouTube TV subscribers can access ESPN Unlimited as part of their subscription.

Elsewhere during the appearance, Shapiro discussed TKO’s current compensation structure for WWE Superstars and UFC fighters, as well as Saudi Arabia’s growing demand for WWE and UFC events.