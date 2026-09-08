Police Release New Details On The Butcher Andy Williams’ Death

Authorities have released additional details surrounding the death of former AEW star and Every Time I Die guitarist Andy “The Butcher” Williams.

As previously reported, Williams passed away Saturday night at the age of 48 after competing at an Enjoy Wrestling event at Mr. Smalls Theatre in Millvale, Pennsylvania.

The Millvale Borough Police Department has now issued an official statement detailing its response to the incident. According to police, officers were dispatched to the venue at approximately 8:45 p.m. on September 5 following a report that Williams had struck his head on a ring post during the wrestling event.

Police said Williams was unresponsive when officers arrived and was already receiving medical attention from two physicians at the venue.

The department issued the following statement:

“At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Saturday September 5th, 2026, Millvale Borough Police officers were dispatched to Mr. Smalls Theatre for a report of a male wrestler who had struck his head on a ring post during a wrestling event.

Upon arrival, officers located Andy Williams unresponsive and being attended to by two physicians who were at the venue with the wrestling organization. Shortly before the arrival of Ross/West View EMS, Williams stopped breathing. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated, and an automated external defibrillator (AED) was applied.

Upon the arrival of Ross/West View EMS, life-saving measures were continued. Williams was transported by EMS to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 9:43 p.m.

There were no visible signs of trauma and no indications of foul play observed by investigating officers.

The official cause and manner of death remains pending. An autopsy has been performed by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the final determination will be made pending the results of the examination and any associated testing.

The Millvale Borough Police Department extends its condolences to Mr. Williams’ family, friends, colleagues, and the many members of the wrestling and music communities affected by his passing.

No further information regarding the cause of death will be released until the appropriate medical examiner’s findings are available.”

The police statement provides additional context following an earlier account from Enjoy Wrestling co-owner Kurt Hackimer, who said Williams collapsed at ringside following his match and was treated by medical personnel before being transported to the hospital.

Importantly, authorities have not yet determined Williams’ official cause or manner of death. Police said there were no visible signs of trauma or indications of foul play, and an autopsy has been completed. A final determination remains pending the results of the examination and associated testing.

Williams was well known to wrestling fans for his run in AEW as The Butcher, frequently teaming with The Blade. Outside the ring, he was an established musician best known as the guitarist for Every Time I Die.

We continue to extend our condolences to Williams’ family, friends and colleagues across the professional wrestling and music communities.