Triple H’s New Look Gets WWE Fans Talking

Paul “Triple H” Levesque sparked plenty of conversation among WWE fans after showing off a noticeably different look over the weekend.

The WWE Chief Content Officer was filmed arriving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6. Levesque stopped to greet fans outside the venue before making his way inside.

As footage of his arrival began circulating on social media, fans quickly noticed that Triple H’s hair appeared considerably longer and fuller than the look he has maintained in recent years.

The change naturally attracted attention given how closely Triple H’s appearance has been associated with different stages of his WWE career.

Levesque famously wore his long blonde hair throughout the majority of his time as an active wrestler, dating back to his days as Jean-Paul Levesque in WCW and continuing through his runs as Hunter Hearst Helmsley and Triple H in WWE.

That signature look disappeared in September 2012 when Levesque cut his long hair as he increasingly transitioned into an executive position within WWE. Although he continued to make occasional in-ring appearances for several years, his shorter hairstyle became synonymous with the executive era of his career.

Triple H has maintained a relatively lower public profile in recent months, including no longer routinely appearing at WWE’s post-premium live event media sessions.

He nevertheless remains active on social media and continues to oversee WWE’s creative direction in his position as Chief Content Officer.

Whether the longer hair is here to stay remains to be seen, but Triple H’s latest appearance certainly didn’t go unnoticed by WWE fans.