Alexa Bliss Responds To WWE Retirement Speculation

Alexa Bliss has responded to speculation that she could be nearing retirement from WWE, offering a much simpler explanation for why fans have repeatedly seen her wearing the same ring gear.

Bliss competed alongside Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley against Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta.

Following the show, a fan pointed to Bliss wearing older gear, having less pink in her hair and what they perceived as a decline in her in-ring work as possible signs that she could be preparing to retire.

Bliss personally responded to the speculation on social media, explaining that her decision to continue using the same gear comes down to its cost.

“Or… my gear is extremely Expensive & I wanna get as many uses of it as I can 🤣,” she wrote.

Professional wrestlers typically have their ring gear custom-made, making elaborate outfits a significant expense and giving performers plenty of incentive to get multiple uses out of each set.

There has been no indication from Bliss herself that she is planning to retire.

At Sunday Night’s Main Event, Bliss played a significant role in the six-woman tag team match. After Tatum Paxley was isolated by the opposing team, Bliss received the tag and took control before attempting Sister Abigail, only for Michin to break it up. Bliss was later tripped by B-Fab at ringside and sent shoulder-first into the steel steps.

The finish ultimately centered around Flair and Cargill. Flair and Paxley attempted simultaneous Figure Eight leglocks on Michin and Cargill before B-Fab intervened, kicking Paxley into Flair. Cargill then hit Jaded on Flair to secure the victory.

Bliss has been with WWE since 2013 and became a main roster regular in 2016. Her career accomplishments include five women’s singles championships, multiple WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reigns and winning the 2018 women’s Money in the Bank contract.

After spending nearly two years away from WWE television, Bliss returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble and has since become closely associated with Flair. Bliss previously revealed that she pitched the idea of teaming with Flair herself after the two had primarily been presented as rivals throughout their careers.

Bliss and Flair went on to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam in 2025, holding the titles for 100 days before losing them to The Kabuki Warriors.

For now, Bliss’ repeated ring gear appears to have a far less dramatic explanation than retirement: she simply wants to get her money’s worth.