Enjoy Wrestling Issues Statement After The Butcher Collapses, Receives CPR

PWMania.com previously reported that Andy “The Butcher” Williams collapsed in the ring during the Enjoy Wrestling Five-Year Anniversary event and was quickly taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Enjoy Wrestling has since issued a statement regarding the situation. They clarified that The Butcher collapsed toward the end of his match, and the medical staff present at the venue immediately performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. As a result, the promotion has canceled the remainder of the event, and its officials are currently at the hospital with The Butcher.

Here is Enjoy Wrestling’s full statement:

“Andy collapsed at the end of his match this evening. Our doctors on staff tended to him immediately, administering CPR until the ambulance arrived. We sent everyone home and are at the hospital now waiting for more information. Thanks to everyone who helped and has reached out.”