Tate Mayfairs Warns Wrestlers About Travel Fatigue After Falling Asleep At Wheel

Independent wrestling standout Tate Mayfairs has issued a warning about the dangers of travel fatigue after falling asleep behind the wheel and crashing his car while returning home from a wrestling booking.

Mayfairs shared photos of his badly damaged BMW on social media and explained that he had been driving home following a show when he fell asleep at the wheel.

According to Mayfairs, his car crossed the road before colliding with bollards. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident, although the vehicle was written off.

Mayfairs directly connected the crash to the late nights and lengthy journeys that regularly come with working on the independent wrestling circuit, using his experience to warn other performers about the risks of driving while exhausted.

He also dismissed speculation that the accident was part of a wrestling storyline, making it clear that the crash was legitimate.

The incident highlights a longstanding concern within independent wrestling, where performers can face considerable journeys before and after events, often driving home late at night or travelling directly to their next booking.

Mayfairs has competed for a number of promotions during his career, including PROGRESS Wrestling, DEFY and Pro Wrestling NOAH. He also made appearances during WWE’s NXT UK era.