Backstage Update On Bayley’s WWE Future Amid AEW Speculation

Despite recent speculation surrounding Bayley’s WWE contract status and a potential move to AEW, the former Women’s Champion is reportedly expected to remain with WWE.

Bayley has been away from WWE television since losing to Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 18. During a recent commercial break on Raw, Valkyria referenced the victory while cutting a promo.

“I dropped a load of dead weight on Saturday when I ran Bayley out of here.”

With Bayley’s WWE contract reportedly set to expire in October, her absence has fueled speculation that she could potentially leave the company and join AEW.

However, Dave Meltzer addressed the situation in the August 24 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, pointing to WWE’s continued references to Bayley on television as an indication that the company expects her to return.

“As far as Bayley goes, the frequent mentions of her on RAW this week would indicate to me that they expect her back. If they believed she might be leaving, they would not mention her name.”

There has now been another positive indication regarding Bayley’s WWE future.

According to PWInsider, Bayley is expected to remain with the company. Creative pitches have reportedly been made for her on the Raw brand, with her return to the road expected very soon.

The report indicates that Bayley could be back within the next few weeks.

While neither Bayley nor WWE has publicly announced a new contract, the latest reports suggest plans are being developed for her return rather than an impending departure.