Wednesday, September 2, 2026
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Backstage Update On Bronson Reed’s WWE Return

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

According to PWInsider.com (via F4WOnline.com), Bronson Reed is now “100% healthy” and is expected to return to Monday Night RAW later this month. Reed suffered a bicep tear earlier this year, which required surgery for repair.

Last month, there were rumors that Reed’s name was gaining internal attention, particularly within WWE’s merchandising department, suggesting the company is preparing for his return to television.

Additionally, Reed’s stablemate, Bron Breakker, will compete this weekend at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event, facing Oba Femi in a singles match. It remains unclear whether WWE plans to use this matchup to reintroduce Reed.

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