Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Sunday Nights Main Event

WWE is set to host its first-ever Sunday Night’s Main Event special on Sunday, September 6th, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Updated betting odds have been released for four key matches, including two significant singles matches, a five-minute challenge match, and a 6-Woman Tag Team Match. Randy Orton is favored to defeat Cody Rhodes in one of the singles matches, while Oba Femi is expected to win against Bron Breakker in the other.

In the five-minute challenge match, Lil Yachty is favored to beat Baron Corbin. In the 6-Woman Tag Team Match, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley are favored to defeat Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Singles Match

“The Viper” Randy Orton -500 vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes +300

Current odds imply an 83.3% probability of Orton winning the match.

Singles Match

2026 King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi -375 vs. The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker +240

Current odds imply a 79% probability of Femi winning the match.

Five-Minute Challenge Match

Lil Yachty -500 vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin +300

Current odds imply an 83.3% probability of Yachty winning the match.

6-Woman Tag Team Match

“The Queen” Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley -150 vs. Jade Cargill and The Baddies (Michin and B-Fab) +110

Current odds imply a 60% probability of Flair/Bliss/Paxley winning the match.