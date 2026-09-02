First Look At Bam Bam Bigelow In WWE 2K26 Revealed

2K Games recently shared new footage of WWE legend Bam Bam Bigelow for WWE 2K26, announcing that he will be included as a DLC character in Ringside Pass Season 5, which is set to release later this month.

The footage showcases Bam Bam Bigelow from his ECW era, highlighting his entrance at an ECW event along with his classic WWE entrance theme. This will be Bigelow’s first appearance in a WWE video game since WWE 2K19. Ringside Pass Season 5 for WWE 2K26 will also feature WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, AAA’s Pagano, and Danhausen.

WWE 2K26 is available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows PC.