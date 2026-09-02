Bron Breakker Explains Why He Is The Future Of WWE

WWE World Tag Team Champion and The Vision member Bron Breakker spoke with NBC 11Alive about various topics, including his goals for Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Breakker said, “Walk out the future of the business, clear cut. It is that easy. Oba [Femi] has never been tested before. He hasn’t. And anyone, anyone who thinks he is, is just delusional. And that’s just it. There’s no, there’s, there’s been no one put in front of him. Where their mission is to destroy him. That’s my mission. So, it is what it is. Really, it sucks for him, honestly.”

On why he believes he is the future of WWE:

“Cause I’ve been proving it for the last year. A year and a half. Every single week. Love me or hate me, the work is there. It’s like you can’t argue that, so and for him, you can’t say the same. The proof is in the pudding. It’s right there, you know what I mean? I’ve been working my ass off. I would say that We’ve been working harder than anybody this past year in the entire company, so. It just, it speaks for itself, man. I mean, I know that. Everyone loves Oba. Oba is the beloved. Everyone thinks he’s the greatest thing ever in the history of the planet, so I can’t wait to just ruin everybody’s day. I can’t wait.”

On why he followed in his father’s footsteps:

“I think I was just born to do this. This is whatI was born to be a WWE superstar. Yeah, I don’t think there’s any question about that. This is just my passion; this is my. You know, this is, this is why, this is why I do it. It’s why I get up every day. This is why. This is why I’m here.”

On his cousin Brock Rechsteiner possibly joining him in the WWE:

“I think so. One day. I hope that Brock plays in the NFL for a long time. I hope he has a long and great career and gets everything that he wants out of that situation. I’m excited for him. I’ve been checking in with him, making sure his mind is sharp during training camp right now. Cause I’ve been through that, I know what it’s like. So anything I can do as a cousin to help- any advice, or anything that he would (ask) any questions or anything in that vein that he would have for me. I just want to be a helping hand for him in any sort of way or just someone for him to, you know, talk through, you know, because training camp is tough. Anyone who’s been through training camp knows that. But I’m excited for him. I can’t wait to see how the season turns out.”

On the legacy he wants to leave in WWE:

“And I was just flat out just a, just an absolute dog. I don’t think anyone, you know, when I walk away, I can argue against that. So, at the end, whenever, you know, that’s years and years and years, but that’s, that’s the legacy I want to leave.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)