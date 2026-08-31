Backstage News On Britt Baker’s Last-Minute AEW All In Return

Britt Baker’s surprise return at AEW All In: London 2026 reportedly came together relatively late, with much of the roster unaware she would be appearing at Wembley Stadium.

Baker resurfaced during Sunday’s event, marking her first AEW appearance since November 2024. She interfered in the TBS Championship match, helping Persephone defeat Maya World before revealing herself to the Wembley crowd.

According to Fightful Select, Baker was still at home in Florida as late as Friday and did not travel to London alongside the rest of the AEW roster. Members of the roster were also reportedly unaware at that point that she was scheduled to be part of All In. That began to change on Saturday when word started circulating backstage that Baker could potentially appear at the event.

While the precise timeline hasn’t been confirmed, there was an indication that the decision to bring Baker back may have been finalized relatively late in the process. Baker reportedly didn’t arrive in London until Sunday morning. She then arrived at Wembley Stadium after the scheduled talent call time, helping AEW keep her appearance under wraps until she was revealed during the show.

There have also been additional details regarding Baker’s extended absence from AEW programming. Despite not appearing on television for nearly two years, Baker’s name reportedly came up internally on several occasions when AEW discussed potential returns. Those conversations are said to have intensified after the Rebel Heart edition of Dynamite was announced, although there had been previous efforts to bring Baker back before then.

Baker was reportedly receptive to the idea of returning during those earlier discussions, but they ultimately didn’t result in an appearance. People close to Baker have also indicated that she took herself off the road in 2024. The specific reason behind that decision remains unclear.

AEW quickly began promoting Baker merchandise following her surprise comeback at All In. However, the shirts featured by the company were existing designs from previous years rather than new merchandise specifically produced in advance of her return.

With Baker now officially back on AEW television after her lengthy absence, her late arrival in London and the limited backstage knowledge surrounding the plans appear to have helped keep one of All In’s major surprises from leaking ahead of the show.