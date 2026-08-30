WWE NXT Heatwave Results – August 30, 2026

Location: Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas

Commentary Team: Vic Joseph and Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

WWE presented NXT Heatwave from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, on Sunday, August 30, 2026. The event featured a Fatal Four-Way Match for the NXT Championship, two women’s championships being unified, and several other title changes.

Full results from the show are below.

Winner Takes All Championship Unification Match

Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Kali Armstrong

Zaria defended the NXT Women’s North American Championship against WWE Women’s Speed Champion Wren Sinclair and Kali Armstrong, with both titles at stake.

Armstrong immediately exchanged words and shoves with Zaria before Sinclair struck both opponents. Sinclair remained active during the opening exchanges, hitting a spinning back kick and combining a dropkick with a DDT for two simultaneous nearfalls.

Zaria used her power to take control, delivering a double vertical suplex before catching Sinclair with a running lariat and Armstrong with multiple pump kicks. Armstrong responded with a pop-up haymaker and later delivered a Pounce to Sinclair on the floor.

Sinclair sent Armstrong shoulder-first into the steel steps before attempting the Three Amigos on Zaria. Armstrong interrupted and performed Eddie Guerrero’s signature taunt, but Zaria threw her over the top rope.

A battle on the turnbuckles ended with Sinclair delivering an avalanche butterfly suplex. Armstrong immediately followed with a spinebuster but could not keep either opponent down.

Zaria later escaped Sinclair’s Final Wrench and delivered a release German suplex. Sinclair countered a bodyslam into a sleeper hold, only for Zaria to break free by driving her into Armstrong with a running cannonball.

Armstrong countered Zaria’s pump kick with a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Sinclair continued searching for quick pins before Zaria wiped out both challengers with a double Spear.

Sinclair eventually applied the Final Wrench to Zaria, but Armstrong pulled her from the ring and powerslammed her on the floor. Zaria then Speared Armstrong and followed with the F5 to win the match and unify the championships.

Winner and Unified NXT Women’s North American and WWE Women’s Speed Champion: Zaria

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Cruz Montana about the NXT Championship Fatal Four-Way Match.

Montana said he was a proud Puerto Rican kid from the Bronx who had turned being overlooked and laughed at into motivation. He acknowledged the experience of Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller’s tendency to pick his spots and Zilla Fatu’s aggression.

Montana said he thrived with his back against the wall and was willing to go places his opponents would not. Winning the NXT Championship would allow him to silence everyone who had said he could not succeed while also providing a special moment for his daughter and family.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

No Quarter Catch Crew (c) vs. The Vanity Project

Myles Borne and Brad Baylor began the match with a physical exchange. Borne caught Baylor in midair before Baylor escaped a bodyslam and attempted an early pin.

Ricky Smokes tagged in, but Borne avoided his O’Connor Roll and brought Tavion Heights into the match. Heights used his amateur wrestling ability to control Smokes before combining with Borne for an assisted gutbuster.

Baylor later distracted Borne, allowing The Vanity Project to take control. Smokes drove Borne into the apron and followed with a slingshot double-knee drop.

The challengers isolated Borne through frequent tags until he blocked their dropkick and spinebuster combination. Borne reached Heights, who entered with clotheslines, belly-to-belly suplexes and a Sling Blade.

Heights trapped Baylor in an ankle lock, but Smokes prevented his partner from submitting. Myka Lockwood then distracted the referee, allowing Smokes to chop-block Heights.

The Vanity Project subsequently isolated Heights until he created separation with a diving clothesline and tagged Borne. Borne ran through both challengers with dropkicks, powerslams, the Slop Drop and a combined neckbreaker and DDT.

Borne delivered the Ushigoroshi to Baylor for a two-count before Smokes knocked Heights from the ring. The challengers answered with their dropkick and spinebuster combination, but Borne survived.

No Quarter Catch Crew rebounded with stereo strikes and overhead belly-to-belly suplexes. They followed with a dropkick and sit-out powerbomb combination to Baylor, but Smokes broke up the pin.

During the frantic closing stretch, Heights delivered an avalanche belly-to-belly suplex that sent Smokes crashing into Baylor. Borne later caught Baylor with the X-Plex for another nearfall.

Baylor escaped and shoved Borne into Heights before driving the champion face-first into the turnbuckle. Smokes tagged in, and The Vanity Project delivered Hit It and Quit It to capture the championships.

Heights embraced Borne after the match.

Winners and NEW NXT Tag Team Champions: The Vanity Project

Submission Match

Nattie vs. Jaida Parker

Nattie immediately took Jaida Parker down and unloaded with hammerfists. Parker reversed the position and forced Nattie to retreat outside.

The fight continued around ringside, where Nattie drove Parker into the apron. Parker responded with a suplex on the floor before returning the action to the ring.

Nattie repeatedly targeted Parker’s left knee and attempted the Sharpshooter, but Parker blocked it. Parker answered by applying a Cobra Clutch, although Karmen Petrovic distracted the referee and allowed Nikkita Lyons to attack Parker from behind.

Los Perros del Mal appeared on the stage, prompting Petrovic to leave with the group. Nattie continued damaging Parker’s knee while taunting her opponent.

Parker fought back with clotheslines, a discus back elbow and a short-arm lariat. She later delivered the Teardrop before countering Nattie’s discus lariat into the Rings of Saturn.

Nattie escaped and transitioned between a rear-naked choke, cross armbreaker and ankle lock. She eventually applied the Sharpshooter, but Parker refused to submit and both competitors spilled outside.

Lyons caught Parker with a spinning heel kick and rolled her back into the ring. Thea Hail then arrived, tackled Lyons and brawled with her toward the backstage area.

Parker continued blocking Nattie’s Sharpshooter attempts before targeting her opponent’s knee. Parker finally trapped Nattie in the Sharpshooter and forced her to submit.

Winner: Jaida Parker

Backstage, Wren Sinclair told Kendal Grey that she could not believe she was leaving Texas without either championship. Sinclair questioned whether she had become too ambitious by accepting the unification match.

Grey reminded Sinclair that she had not been pinned and assured her that another opportunity against Zaria would come. She encouraged Sinclair to rest, use some ice and save her a piece of cake before the two embraced.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Kendal Grey (c) vs. Kelani Jordan

Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan opened with a fast exchange of holds and acrobatic counters. Jordan landed an Asai moonsault, while Grey responded with a Tiger Feint Kick and a hurricanrana on the floor.

The competitors returned to the ring and reached a stalemate after simultaneous clotheslines and kip-ups.

Grey relied on her wrestling background with multiple waist-lock takedowns and a Gator Roll. Jordan slowed the champion down with a neckbreaker across the middle rope and began focusing on Grey’s previously injured right ear.

Jordan delivered a shoulder breaker and Eat Defeat before ripping the medical tape from Grey’s ear. Grey answered with a powerslam for a two-count but could not complete Shades of Grey.

Jordan countered into a backbreaker and attempted a 450 splash, but Grey moved out of the way. Jordan appeared to hurt her left ankle on the landing, allowing Grey to apply an ankle lock.

Jordan escaped and launched Grey face-first onto the announce desk. Back inside, she connected with a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall.

Grey recovered and delivered an avalanche reverse Spanish Fly. Jordan later hit a slingshot cutter for another close two-count.

Grey countered a gutwrench suplex into a GTS and applied a cross armbreaker. Jordan escaped and connected with a 450 splash, but Grey kicked out.

Grey delivered Shades of Grey for a nearfall before returning to the ankle lock and cross armbreaker. Jordan survived both submissions and stomped Grey in the jaw.

During the closing sequence, Grey avoided Jordan’s springboard moonsault and hit a discus back elbow. Jordan then drove Grey face-first into the exposed turnbuckle and connected with another split-legged moonsault to capture the championship.

Winner and NEW NXT Women’s Champion: Kelani Jordan

Sarah Schreiber later recapped the event with NXT General Manager Robert Stone. Stone teased upcoming developments in the NXT Tag Team Championship picture and announced that NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 will take place on October 31.

Backstage, Tavion Heights expressed disappointment over losing his first championship in his first defense. Myles Borne apologized for placing too much pressure on their team, but Heights said they could not change the past.

Borne promised they would receive another championship opportunity. Heights said their immediate priority was ensuring that Borne retained the NXT North American Championship against Jackson Drake. Borne assured Heights that he would become a champion again, while Heights described Borne as his brother for life.

NARAKU Addresses Shiloh Hill

NARAKU appeared in a vignette and addressed Shiloh Hill ahead of their upcoming confrontation.

He described Hill as intelligent but accused him of displaying poor judgment. NARAKU said that researching the mysterious mist online did not mean Hill understood it and warned that no amount of knowledge could prepare him for its toxins.

NARAKU said Hill had already experienced the red mist but promised to inflict more pain and leave him living in darkness on Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

NXT North American Championship Match

Myles Borne (c) vs. Jackson Drake

Myles Borne avoided a running boot and immediately attacked Jackson Drake with punches and uppercuts. Borne sent Drake over the top rope, but Drake drove the back of the champion’s head into the steel steps.

Borne answered with a vertical suplex on the floor as Tavion Heights made his way to ringside.

Drake regained control with a step-up enzuigiri and vertical suplex to the floor. He then drove Borne shoulder-first into the steps before returning him to the ring for a two-count.

Borne fought out of Drake’s waist lock and countered a double-knee gutbuster with a DDT. The champion followed with clotheslines, a dropkick, powerslam and the Slop Drop for a nearfall.

Drake blocked Borne Again and delivered a handspring cutter for two. He followed with a suicide dive before hitting the double-knee gutbuster, but Borne again survived.

Borne delivered consecutive powerbombs for a nearfall and later knocked Drake from the top turnbuckle with a dropkick. He followed with a suicide dive before confronting Ricky Smokes at ringside.

Myka Lockwood used the distraction to drive her knee into Borne’s midsection and powerslam him on the floor. Heights attempted to intervene, but the confusion allowed Drake to return Borne to the ring and connect with a 450 splash to win the championship.

Afterward, Borne dropped Heights with Borne Again.

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Jackson Drake

A vignette then aired promoting Kam Hendrix.

NXT Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Zilla Fatu vs. Cruz Montana vs. Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller attacked Tony D’Angelo before the opening bell, triggering an immediate brawl among all four competitors.

Zilla Fatu quickly established his power advantage, throwing Waller into Cruz Montana before delivering a Biel throw and Stinger Splash. Waller avoided a running hip attack, allowing Montana to catch Fatu with a flying forearm.

Fatu responded by dropping Waller and Montana with a double clothesline before confronting D’Angelo. The champion stopped Fatu with a spinebuster and later wiped out Montana with a suicide dive.

Montana followed with a somersault plancha, but Waller eventually took control. He drove Fatu shoulder-first into the steel steps before isolating Montana.

Montana countered Waller with a roll-through cutter, only for Fatu to drop Waller with a running back elbow. D’Angelo then entered and caught Fatu with a Death Valley Driver.

D’Angelo began dominating the field with overhead belly-to-belly suplexes, including an avalanche variation to Waller. He sent Waller into the steps and suplexed Fatu on the floor before driving Montana into the steps with a running cannonball.

The champion retrieved a table, but Waller stopped him and later delivered a rolling elbow and leaping double stomp.

Montana joined Waller on the turnbuckles before D’Angelo and Fatu placed Waller on their shoulders. Montana launched himself from the top rope with a Doomsday Blockbuster.

Fatu later delivered a flying splash to D’Angelo for a two-count. Montana caught Waller with a Canadian Destroyer before avoiding Fatu’s pop-up Samoan Drop and sending him shoulder-first into the ring post.

D’Angelo delivered a pop-up powerslam to Montana for a nearfall. Fatu then superkicked the champion, hit the pop-up Samoan Drop and followed with the running Samoan Spike. Waller prevented the victory by pulling the referee from the ring.

An enraged Fatu attacked Waller and cleared the announce desk. Waller raked Fatu’s eyes and sent him into the ring post before D’Angelo Speared Fatu on the floor.

Montana placed Fatu across the announce table and climbed to the top rope, but he became involved in a fight with D’Angelo. Both men fell to the floor, allowing Waller to deliver a flying elbow drop that drove Fatu through the announce table.

Waller appeared to injure his right ankle upon landing. Back inside, Montana and D’Angelo exchanged strikes and counters until the champion Speared Montana.

D’Angelo attempted Dead to Rights, but Montana countered with a Codebreaker and delivered Spin the Block. Before Montana could capitalize, Waller hit him with the Stunner and pinned D’Angelo to steal the championship.

Winner and NEW NXT Champion: Grayson Waller