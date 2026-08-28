Full Raw Spoiler Rundown For Taping On 8/28/26

WWE is taping an episode of Raw tonight. Featured below is the complete internal spoiler rundown for the show:

WWE Raw Spoiler Rundown:

– Spoiler segment 1

– Sol Ruca vs Raquel Rodriguez

– Penta/Fenix promos

– Chad Gable promo.

– Number 1 Contenders Match For IC Title

– Roman Reigns arrives

– Roman Reigns and LA Knight segment

– Lola Vice vignette

– Je’Von Evans vs Dominik Mysterio

– Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer segment.

– Paul Heyman interview

– Judgment Day backstage segment

– Penta vs Rey Fenix

More Spoilers:

– The show is to come on the air with The Usos and Royce Keys and OTM brawling. Jacob Fatu is to run Keys and OTM off with a weapon.

– Jacob Fatu is to jump in the ring to cut a promo during the introductions to the Women’s IC Title match.

– Dragon Lee and Ethan Page are to interrupt Chad Gable and will wrestle for a match with Gable in Mexico City on the line.

– Je’Von Evans vs Dominik will end in a dq, leading to a restarted tag match between Joe Hendry and Evans and JD McDonagh and Dominik.

Even More Spoilers:

– Raquel Rodriguez is to retain thanks to Lyra Valkyria.

– Dragon Lee is to defeat Page.

– Judgment Day are to win the tag match with Dom scoring the pin over Hendry.

– No winner is listed for the main event. Roman Reigns is to come out and staredown the winner afterwards

(H/T: Fightful Select)