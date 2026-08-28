Full Raw Spoiler Rundown For Taping On 8/28/26

WWE is taping an episode of Raw tonight. Featured below is the complete internal spoiler rundown for the show:
WWE Raw Spoiler Rundown:
– Spoiler segment 1
– Sol Ruca vs Raquel Rodriguez
– Penta/Fenix promos
– Chad Gable promo.
– Number 1 Contenders Match For IC Title
– Roman Reigns arrives
– Roman Reigns and LA Knight segment
– Lola Vice vignette
– Je’Von Evans vs Dominik Mysterio
– Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer segment.
– Paul Heyman interview
– Judgment Day backstage segment
– Penta vs Rey Fenix
More Spoilers:
– The show is to come on the air with The Usos and Royce Keys and OTM brawling. Jacob Fatu is to run Keys and OTM off with a weapon.
– Jacob Fatu is to jump in the ring to cut a promo during the introductions to the Women’s IC Title match.
– Dragon Lee and Ethan Page are to interrupt Chad Gable and will wrestle for a match with Gable in Mexico City on the line.
– Je’Von Evans vs Dominik will end in a dq, leading to a restarted tag match between Joe Hendry and Evans and JD McDonagh and Dominik.
Even More Spoilers:
– Raquel Rodriguez is to retain thanks to Lyra Valkyria.
– Dragon Lee is to defeat Page.
– Judgment Day are to win the tag match with Dom scoring the pin over Hendry.
– No winner is listed for the main event. Roman Reigns is to come out and staredown the winner afterwards
(H/T: Fightful Select)