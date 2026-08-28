Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will be available internationally on Netflix and in the United States on the USA Network. The episode was recorded on Monday, immediately following RAW.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET and will take place at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

In tonight’s episode, WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton will face The Irresistible Forces, consisting of “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend and Nia Jax, in a tag team match. Additionally, Fatal Influence’s WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her title against Paige. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will deliver a message to “The Viper,” Randy Orton, and we will hear from Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk and “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens following their title bout last week in Toronto.

Also announced for the show is a singles match featuring Tatum Paxley against The Baddies’ Michin.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.