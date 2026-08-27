WWE Reportedly Looking To Expand Cathy Kelley’s Role

WWE Reportedly Looking To Expand Cathy Kelley’s RoleCathy Kelley could soon be taking on a larger role in WWE, with company officials reportedly impressed by her work and interested in utilizing her talents beyond her current position as a backstage correspondent.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, Kelley has stood out internally over the past several months and is well-liked within WWE. The company is now said to be exploring additional ways to feature her across its programming and digital platforms.

One possibility could see Kelley become a focal point of upcoming WWE social media campaigns, allowing the company to capitalize on her strengths and established presence with its online audience.

WWE has also reportedly discussed giving Kelley a significant role in the social media side of Club WWE as part of the effort to broaden her responsibilities.

WrestleVotes noted that Kelley appears to genuinely enjoy working for WWE and suggested the company sees value in continuing to find new opportunities for her rather than limiting her exclusively to backstage interviewing duties.

Kelley herself has previously expressed interest in expanding what she does on WWE programming.

During a 2026 interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kelley was asked about potentially becoming more physically involved after spending time training at the WWE Performance Center. While she made it clear that wrestling a match is not something she is particularly interested in, there is another on-screen role she would like to explore.

“I don’t think I would want to have a match. I’ve expressed in the past that I do want to get more involved in some capacity. I would love to be a manager.”

Kelley’s comments leave open several possibilities for how WWE could eventually expand her television presence, although there is currently no indication that the company plans to move her into a managerial role specifically.

For now, the reported discussions appear to be focused largely on making greater use of Kelley across WWE’s social and digital operations, including a potential role with Club WWE.

With WWE reportedly pleased with her recent work, Kelley could become considerably more visible across the company’s platforms in the months ahead.