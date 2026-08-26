Backstage Update On AJ Lee’s WWE Status Amid Bella Twins And Paige Speculation

WWE veteran AJ Lee last appeared for the company on Night Two of WrestleMania 42, where she lost her title back to Becky Lynch. There has been speculation online that Lee may be involved in the feud between The Bella Twins and Paige, following the Bellas’ betrayal of Paige at SummerSlam. Brie Bella suffered an injury during that match, while Nikki Bella continues to feud with Paige.

According to Fightful Select, sources within the creative team reported they were unaware of any plans for Lee to be part of that storyline. Additionally, the talent involved were not informed about the direction of the feud before Brie’s injury occurred. There is currently no word on when Lee might return to WWE television, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Although Lee is not currently on TV, sources within the company have indicated that they do not believe her wrestling career is finished. She returned to WWE in September 2025 and had an on-and-off feud with Lynch leading up to WrestleMania 42.