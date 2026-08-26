WWE Considering Two Major Women’s Matches For Sunday Night Main Event

WWE is reportedly considering adding two women’s matches to next month’s Sunday Night Main Event special, including a potential main roster in-ring debut for Blake Monroe.

According to False Finish, WWE has discussed having Monroe face Giulia at the event, although the match has not yet been officially announced. If the bout takes place, it would mark Monroe’s official main roster in-ring debut. She had previously been advertised to compete in her first main roster match on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, but instead attacked Giulia and later declared in a post-show video that she was “world championship material.”

Meanwhile, TRNBCKL Gold reports that WWE has also been considering a six-woman tag team match featuring Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley against Jade Cargill and her Baddies, Michin and B-Fab. Discussions surrounding the six-woman tag team match have reportedly been taking place over the past several weeks.

Paxley made her main roster debut on the August 7th episode of SmackDown, appearing alongside a returning Bliss to help even the odds during Flair’s match against Cargill. Flair ultimately picked up the victory. Paxley is also scheduled to make her main roster in-ring debut on this week’s SmackDown when she faces Michin, potentially furthering the storyline ahead of the proposed six-woman tag team match. Neither of the two women’s matches has been officially confirmed for Sunday Night Main Event as of this writing.

Three matches have already been announced for the special, including Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton, Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker, and a five-minute challenge between Lil Yachty and Baron Corbin.

WWE Sunday Night Main Event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 6th, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will air live on Peacock.