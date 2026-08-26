Ilja Dragunov Expected To Receive Major Offer From AEW

PWMania.com recently reported on comments made by AEW President and CEO Tony Khan during a ROH media scrum regarding former WWE star Ilja Dragunov. When asked about Dragunov’s contractual status, Khan expressed uncertainty but praised Dragunov as a tremendous talent.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Dragunov’s departure from WWE and its implications for his wrestling future. Meltzer noted that the primary question now is what Dragunov will do next. Khan has been effusive in his praise of Dragunov in several interviews, leading many to expect Dragunov to sign with AEW. Meltzer further commented that he believes Dragunov is unlikely to sign with any other promotion given Khan’s strong endorsements.

Additionally, Meltzer indicated that, based on Khan’s statements, he is confident a substantial offer will be extended to the former WWE star. Dragunov became a free agent after his contract expired on August 20, and it’s been several days since then. Although there is no official news regarding Dragunov’s next steps, updates will be provided as they become available.