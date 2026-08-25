AJ Styles Reveals NXT Idea He Pushed While Vince McMahon Controlled WWE

AJ Styles believes Grayson Waller has already become a seasoned veteran despite still being in his mid-30s, and he also revealed that he pushed for main roster stars to work NXT long before the crossover became a regular part of WWE programming.

Speaking on The AJ Styles Show, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Waller’s upcoming NXT Championship opportunity at Heatwave and explained why he’s especially excited about the fatal four-way match.

Waller returned to NXT on the July 28 episode, immediately inserting himself into the title picture. He is set to challenge Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship in a fatal four-way at Heatwave on August 30, alongside Cruz Montana and Zilla Fatu.

Styles praised Waller’s experience and talent while previewing the match. “Well, I mean, the dude certainly got the look. So I’m anxious to see what he does. We know what he can do in the ring, but let’s see what he does with other NXT stars, because that’s exactly who’s in. Tony D can get after it. Cruz Montana obviously can get after it. Grayson Waller is a seasoned vet at this point in his career. I think it’s gonna be freaking good.”

After calling Waller a “seasoned vet,” Styles and his co-host both laughed at how strange it sounded given Waller is only 35 years old.

Styles quickly clarified what he meant, pointing to Waller’s years on the independent wrestling scene and his progression through WWE’s developmental system. “Grayson Waller’s a seasoned vet and he’s still very young? Well, he was on the indies as well, and then made his way to NXT, and then made his way to the main roster. So he’s done a couple things, and he’s a veteran of going through all that and done it a couple years. And it just so happens to be a young guy.”

Waller established himself on the Australian independent circuit before signing with WWE in 2021. He became one of NXT’s top heels before moving to the main roster in 2023, where he later captured the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Austin Theory.

The conversation then shifted to the growing trend of main roster talent appearing in NXT. Styles revealed that he had been advocating for that concept years ago while Vince McMahon was still in charge of WWE creative. “I was one of the guys that went when Vince was in control of it all. Of course, I was like, hey, we need to. I can go down there and work with some of the NXT talent, which is work. I worked with Grayson Waller and had a great match with this guy.”

Styles believes the crossover benefits both sides, giving younger wrestlers the opportunity to work with experienced main roster talent while allowing veterans to help prepare the next generation. “But I just thought that a main roster talent able to go down and work with these guys, it just helps. I think that they have this main roster experience and they bring it down here, and this is kind of why we do what we do. And I just want to be a part of it all with helping you get to the next level.”

Styles and Waller previously faced each other in a singles match on the November 21, 2023 episode of NXT, with Styles picking up the victory.

Now working behind the scenes in WWE, Styles revealed that he expects to have a role in producing Waller’s upcoming NXT Championship match at Heatwave. “I know about this four-way, and I’m thinking that I’m going to have the opportunity, I think, to help produce this, so it’s kind of exciting. It’s going to be a big match. I think that you definitely got some ideas. I think it’s going to be really good, because you got some great talent in there.”

The Heatwave main event came together after Zilla Fatu interrupted a No. 1 Contender’s Match between Waller and Cruz Montana on the August 11 edition of NXT, forcing the bout to end in a no contest. NXT General Manager Robert Stone later made the championship match a three-way before adding Fatu later that night after he signed a contract guaranteeing his first NXT match would be for the title.

Heatwave airs live on Sunday, August 30, with Tony D’Angelo defending the NXT Championship against Waller, Montana and Fatu in the night’s main event.