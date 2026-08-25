Jim Cornette Criticizes Linda McMahon Over Comments About Parental Rights

Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette has publicly criticized former WWE CEO and current United States Secretary of Education Linda McMahon following comments she made about the Biden administration and parental rights.

McMahon appeared in a video alongside United States President Donald Trump in which she addressed the previous administration’s approach to transgender students in schools.

In the clip, McMahon stated: “After the Biden administration allowed schools to secretly transition students without parents’ knowledge, President Trump is defending parental rights like never before.”

Cornette, who has never been shy about expressing his political opinions on social media, strongly objected to McMahon’s remarks.

The longtime wrestling manager and commentator quote-posted the video on Twitter/X and delivered a harsh response aimed at both McMahon and Trump. “I can believe the plastic-faced stooge lying with the crime boss standing over her–what I’m gobsmacked about is that anyone with a functioning brain actually BELIEVES this gibberish:”

The dispute concerns a politically contentious issue involving transgender students and whether schools should disclose a student’s use of different names or pronouns to their parents. McMahon characterized the Biden administration’s approach as allowing schools to “secretly transition students,” while critics dispute that framing.

Cornette’s latest comments are consistent with his previous public criticism of Trump.

In an earlier exchange with a wrestling fan who said they had voted for Trump, Cornette made his feelings clear. “I’ll never forgive you or anyone else for being such suckers.”

McMahon has served as United States Secretary of Education since March 2025 after previously spending decades in the professional wrestling industry, most notably as WWE’s longtime President and CEO.

Despite their shared history in wrestling, Cornette’s latest remarks show that he had no hesitation in publicly condemning McMahon over her comments and the wider political message surrounding them.