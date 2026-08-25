Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For 8/28/2026

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for the August 28, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Following the August 24 edition of WWE RAW, the company taped matches and segments for the August 28, 2026 episode of SmackDown.

The taping featured several major developments, including Nikki Bella’s return, a WWE Women’s Tag Team match, continued tension between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, and a Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Match involving Gunther, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens.

randy calling brandi a “trashy ass wife” … NAHHHH CODY, KILL HIM NOW!!#SmackDown 🎥: cdwvids | TT pic.twitter.com/ZMvdl8zsda — ethan 🏳️‍⚧️ (@dashingxcodys) August 25, 2026

The following took place during the taping:

Kevin Owens opened SmackDown with a promo before being interrupted by CM Punk. Gunther subsequently joined the confrontation, followed by Finn Balor. The segment resulted in Owens, Gunther and Balor being booked in a Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Match.

The Irresistible Forces, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, defeated Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green. Green was taken away by medical personnel during the match but later returned and continued competing.

Gunther interrupted a backstage meeting involving SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Danhausen.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton had a heated in-ring verbal confrontation. With a “no-touch” policy preventing the two from getting physical, Orton attempted to provoke Rhodes into breaking the agreement by referring to Cody’s “trashy ass wife.”

Jacy Jayne defeated Paige in singles competition. Following the match, Nikki Bella made her return and attacked Paige, continuing the issues between the two after Nikki’s betrayal at SummerSlam.

Blake Monroe appeared for a backstage interview before being attacked and beaten down by Giulia.

Gunther, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens competed in the previously announced Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Match. However, the bout ended without a winner after Sami Zayn interfered.

CM Punk emerged following the match, but Zayn ultimately stood tall after using the championship to lay out everyone involved, closing the segment on top.

The taping sets up several significant developments moving forward, particularly around the championship picture. What began as a three-way battle between Owens, Gunther and Balor to determine a new #1 contender instead descended into chaos involving Zayn and Punk.

Elsewhere, Nikki Bella’s return adds another chapter to her rivalry with Paige, while the tension between Rhodes and Orton continues to escalate despite the “no-touch” policy designed to keep the two apart.

The full episode airs Friday, August 28, 2026.