WWE NXT Tag Team Officially Called Up To Main Roster On RAW

OTM’s Bronco Nima and Lucien Price have officially made the move from WWE NXT to the main roster, making an immediate impact by aligning themselves with Royce Keys during the closing moments of the August 24, 2026 edition of RAW.

Nima and Price joined forces with Keys to launch a devastating attack on The Usos, Solo Sikoa and LA Knight, leaving all four men laid out as RAW went off the air.

The chaos began when Keys speared Jey Uso and Sikoa through the barricade. At the same time, OTM targeted Knight and Jimmy Uso, quickly turning the ringside area into a scene of destruction.

Keys, Nima and Price continued the assault by bringing the steel steps into play, using them against Jey, Sikoa and Knight.

The trio saved their biggest statement for last.

With Jimmy Uso isolated at ringside, Nima and Price delivered a powerbomb that sent him crashing through the commentary table, providing a destructive conclusion to OTM’s first night as members of WWE’s main roster.

The angle officially brings Nima and Price’s run as exclusively NXT talent to an end and immediately places them alongside Keys in a prominent storyline on RAW.

Rather than receiving a gradual introduction to the main roster, OTM were presented as an immediate threat, helping Keys dismantle four established WWE stars and standing tall to close the show.

Following the events of Monday night, the new alliance of Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price has made its presence felt — and OTM’s WWE main roster run is officially underway.