The Rock Featured In WWE Advertising For Upcoming Hawaii Tryouts

WWE has announced that they will be holding tryouts in Hawaii during their upcoming live events in Honolulu, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

In a recent post on Twitter (X), the company promoted the tryouts, featuring a graphic that includes The Usos, Roman Reigns, and WWE legend The Rock.

The post reads, “Do you have what it takes? We are searching for our next Superstar in Hawaii!

LEARN MORE https://recruit.wwe.com/tryout”

The Rock last appeared for WWE at the Elimination Chamber event in 2025, where he instructed John Cena to attack then-Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes after Rhodes declined The Rock’s offer to align with him. Although The Rock’s face was featured in the advertising, he has not been explicitly confirmed for the tryouts.