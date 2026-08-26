Backstage Reaction To OTM And Royce Keys’ WWE RAW Debut Revealed

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, OTM, composed of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, made their main roster debuts. They teamed up with Royce Keys to take out The Usos, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa during the match that headlined the show.

According to a report by False Finish, the alliance among these three men had been in the making for a few weeks before their appearance on Monday night. The report also mentioned that the backstage reaction to their debut as a trio was very positive.

Nima was previously part of Perros Del Mal in AAA but was removed from the group after losing to Penta on this past weekend’s AAA on FOX. Meanwhile, Keys had not appeared on TV for several weeks following a defeat by Jacob Fatu in a street fight, during which Fatu assaulted him. Nima and Price have been performing in NXT as OTM since June 2023, while Keys made his WWE debut at the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE.