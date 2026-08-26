CM Punk Explains Why He Wrestled At NXT Live Event

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk has been making appearances at NXT and the WWE Performance Center since his return to the company in 2023. He competed at an NXT live event on August 15 in St. Petersburg, Virginia, where he teamed up with NXT Tag Team Champions Myles Borne and Tavion Heights to defeat The Vanity Project, which included Brad Baylor, Jackson Drake, and Ricky Smokes.

In a behind-the-scenes WWE vlog, Punk discussed various topics, including his decision to compete in the NXT live event.

Punk said, “There is a very selfish motivation for me being here. I want to stay ready. Yes, I’m a champion and wrestle on television, but to me, I don’t wrestle often enough. I need more reps. I think I’m better the more often I wrestle.”

On how he wanted to give back to younger talents:

“There is an element to giving back, obviously. I have great respect for this business, and I’m just following in the footsteps of people who came before me. Hopefully, someone watches, learns, and observes from me, and they can pay it forward when they have the opportunity to do so.”

On whether he will be back:

“I had fun. I will be back.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)