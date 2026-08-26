Early Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW All In: London

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to hold its 2026 All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) on Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Early betting odds have been released for six key matches, including the AEW World Championship Match, the AEW Women’s World Championship Match, the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match, the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match, the AEW International Championship Match, and the AEW TNT Championship Match. Currently, no odds are available for the Casino Gauntlet Match, the Trios Championship Match, or the Continental Challenge Cup Finals, as the final participant lists for these matches have not yet been announced.

Kenny Omega is favored to defeat Will Ospreay and retain his AEW World Championship. Similarly, Willow Nightingale is favored to beat Mercedes Moné and hold onto her AEW Women’s World Championship. The Young Bucks are expected to dethrone Cage & Cope to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, while The Brawling Birds are favored to defeat Divine Dominion to claim the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship.

In the AEW International Championship 3-Way Match, Konosuke Takeshita is favored to overcome reigning champion Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada to become the new champion. Additionally, in the AEW TNT Championship Match, Kevin Knight is expected to defeat Darby Allin to retain his title.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match

The Elite’s “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega (c) -800 vs. “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay +425

Current odds imply an 88.9% probability of Ospreay winning the belt.

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

The Conglomeration’s Willow Nightingale (c) -175 vs. “The CEO” Mercedes Moné +135

Current odds imply a 63.6% probability of Nightingale retaining the belt.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) (c) +135 vs. The Elite’s The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) -175

Current odds imply a 63.6% probability of The Young Bucks winning the belt.

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match

Divine Dominion (“The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) (c) +250 vs. The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) -400

Current odds imply an 80% probability of The Brawling Birds winning the belts.

AEW International Championship 3-Way Match

Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (c) +110 vs. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita +100 vs. Don Callis Family’s “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada +450

Current odds imply a 50% probability of Takeshita winning the belt.

AEW TNT Championship Match

Don Callis Family’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight (c) -500 vs. Darby Allin +300

Current odds imply an 83.3% probability of Knight retaining the belt.