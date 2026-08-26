Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return Status

WWE star Drew McIntyre has returned to the United States after filming a movie titled “The Last Druid” alongside Oscar winner Russell Crowe, according to PWInsider.com (as reported by F4WOnline.com). It has been noted that there are currently no active creative discussions regarding McIntyre’s return to WWE television.

Nevertheless, he continues to work on company projects, including the recently announced WWE micro-dramas produced in partnership with ReelShort. These micro-dramas will also feature wrestlers Jacob Fatu and Joe Hendry.

In addition to “The Last Druid”, McIntyre has been involved in the “Highlander” reboot, which stars both Crowe and Henry Cavill. He has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 42, where he lost to Jacob Fatu in a Street Fight. The “Highlander” reboot, directed by Chad Stahelski, is set for release later by Amazon MGM Studios, although an official release date has yet to be announced.